Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Indigo Books & Music in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

IDG opened at C$3.99 on Monday. Indigo Books & Music has a fifty-two week low of C$0.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,437.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada and the United States. The company also offers toy, baby, wellness, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 88 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banners; 94 small format stores under the Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company banners; and one store in Short Hills, New Jersey.

