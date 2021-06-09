Impax Asset Management Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.60 (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IPX stock opened at GBX 1,096 ($14.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.43. Impax Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of GBX 331.95 ($4.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,164 ($15.21). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 980.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

