IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Boosted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after buying an additional 155,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $564.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,703. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.17 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $532.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

