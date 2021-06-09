i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.

IIIV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.27. 798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,252. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IIIV shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

