Huobi Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and $337.05 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for $13.60 or 0.00041486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token Coin Profile

HT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,074,232 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

