Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $36,457.25 on Major Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $46.24 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $36,457.25 or 0.99826794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00062090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00234489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00211944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.37 or 0.01301648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,489.48 or 0.99915055 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 37,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

