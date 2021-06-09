Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $223.96

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $223.96 and last traded at $223.49, with a volume of 1075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.66.

Several research analysts have commented on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after buying an additional 935,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 281,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,626,000 after buying an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

