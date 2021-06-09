Humanscape (HUM) Price Reaches $0.0944 on Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $49.47 million and $9,309.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00067183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.60 or 0.00913984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.29 or 0.09060913 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,635 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.