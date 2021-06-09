Howard Winchel Koch, Jr. Sells 14,277 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Howard Winchel Koch, Jr. sold 14,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $790,089.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

