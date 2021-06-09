HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: HBH):

6/3/2021 – HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/2/2021 – HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €119.00 ($140.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/27/2021 – HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €116.00 ($136.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €88.75 ($104.41). 30,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,225. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €61.80 ($72.71) and a 12 month high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of €85.05.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

