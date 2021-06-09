Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

