Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $52,303,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

