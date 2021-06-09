Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,189 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,896,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,655 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404,563 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,447,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.20.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

