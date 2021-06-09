Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,052,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

IWC stock opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.46. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

