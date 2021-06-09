Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.89.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.