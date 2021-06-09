Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

