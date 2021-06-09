Hooker Furniture Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

HOFT opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.93. Hooker Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

