Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Trimmed by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

HON traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $228.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $158.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

