Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Hologic by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,364 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Hologic by 53.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.