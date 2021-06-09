Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.24

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

HEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,440 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,440 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares during the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.