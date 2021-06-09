Hive (HIVE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.79 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $152.71 million and $3.79 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000212 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000799 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002182 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 406,476,618 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.