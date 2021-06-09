Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,717.50 ($35.50).

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 2,418 ($31.59) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 2,086.49 ($27.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The firm has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89.

In related news, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,203 ($28.78) per share, for a total transaction of £35,248 ($46,051.74). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 31,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,206 ($28.82), for a total value of £701,375.64 ($916,351.76).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

