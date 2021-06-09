HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UI shares. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $319.87 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.47.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

