HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CGI by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GIB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

