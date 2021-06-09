HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 962 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.70. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $67.77 and a 12 month high of $112.02.

