HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,141 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cannae by 7,822.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 45.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,530. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CNNE stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.17 EPS. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

