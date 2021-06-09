Herman Miller Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 7,199 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,211% compared to the typical daily volume of 549 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLHR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Herman Miller by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Herman Miller by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Herman Miller by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.