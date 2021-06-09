HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

