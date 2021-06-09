HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

HEICO has raised its dividend payment by 212.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE HEI opened at $148.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HEICO has a 12 month low of $92.45 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.30.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

