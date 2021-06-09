HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have commented on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $3,082,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.58. 587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.60 million, a P/E ratio of 91.90 and a beta of 0.30. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

