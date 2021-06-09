HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.81 million.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.09.

HQY traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $79.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.60%. Analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

