HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Earns “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.09.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HQY stock opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.67, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.