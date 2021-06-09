HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Renaissance Capital downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HHR opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

