Head-To-Head Review: Eargo (EAR) vs. Its Competitors

Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Eargo to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Eargo Competitors -217.15% -60.23% -13.89%

47.6% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eargo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million -$39.85 million -9.97 Eargo Competitors $1.11 billion $144.99 million 20.73

Eargo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eargo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eargo Competitors 300 1214 2125 84 2.54

Eargo currently has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.11%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 4.66%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Eargo beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

