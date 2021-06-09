Head to Head Comparison: Eargo (EAR) vs. Its Rivals

Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Eargo to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eargo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Eargo Competitors -217.15% -60.23% -13.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eargo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million -$39.85 million -9.84 Eargo Competitors $1.11 billion $144.99 million 20.81

Eargo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eargo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eargo Competitors 300 1214 2125 84 2.54

Eargo presently has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.24%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 4.82%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Eargo beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

