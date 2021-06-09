Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 1,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.

About Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.