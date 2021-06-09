Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.65

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 60143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

HA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.42.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 855,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

