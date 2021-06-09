Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Receives $39.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

HE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE HE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. 1,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,599. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,166,000 after purchasing an additional 424,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

