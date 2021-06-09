Haven Protocol Price Hits $11.06 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $153.63 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $11.06 or 0.00033018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,486.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.77 or 0.07518728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.00 or 0.01782793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.32 or 0.00481759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00170280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.86 or 0.00758091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00486358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.64 or 0.00393121 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,895,284 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

