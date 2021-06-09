Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $860.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.40. 317,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,635. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

