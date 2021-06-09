Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRVSF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS HRVSF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. 395,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,389. Harvest Health & Recreation has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About Harvest Health & Recreation

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

