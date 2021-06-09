Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock Position Lessened by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,117,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,000 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson makes up 1.6% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $165,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. 12,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.22. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

