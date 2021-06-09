Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €19.50 by Warburg Research

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HHFA. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.33 ($26.27).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of HHFA stock opened at €21.88 ($25.74) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €20.61. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a one year high of €22.62 ($26.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.71, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.