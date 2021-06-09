Gunma Bank Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 2.5% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 540,814 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.