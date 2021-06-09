Gunma Bank Ltd. Takes $2.17 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,797. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

