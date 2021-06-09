Gunma Bank Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.69. 14,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,521. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $190.24 and a 1 year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.