Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GKP opened at GBX 178.80 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 199.40 ($2.61). The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.18.

In other Gulf Keystone Petroleum news, insider Jon Harris bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,023.78).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

