GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.10. GSI Technology shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 140,692 shares.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 77.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 452,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 482.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 254,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

