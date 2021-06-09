Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GEF traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.96. 190,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,323. Greif has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $66.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.40.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

