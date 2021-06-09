Gregory T. Lucier Buys 5,000 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.12 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.92.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.